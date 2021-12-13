TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells $3,840,699.94 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.01. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

