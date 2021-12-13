TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells $3,840,699.94 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.01. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
