Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 3,771.4% in November

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 3,771.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Techtronic Industries stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $64.28 and a 1-year high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

