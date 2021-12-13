TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stake Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.31% of TEGNA worth $56,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TEGNA by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.