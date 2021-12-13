Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,665 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

