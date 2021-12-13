Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.46.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.40. 153,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

