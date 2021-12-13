Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,949 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $36,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.45. 8,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.54. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

