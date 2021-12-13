Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.28. 31,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

