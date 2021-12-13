Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Plans Annual Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:EMF)

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4051 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has decreased its dividend by 41.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMF opened at $16.97 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.