Templeton Global Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years.
NYSE:GIM opened at $5.06 on Monday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
