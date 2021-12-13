Templeton Global Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:GIM opened at $5.06 on Monday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

