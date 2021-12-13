Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.80 Million

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post $144.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.18 million and the highest is $146.40 million. Tenable posted sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $536.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 731,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 1.65. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,232,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 200.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

