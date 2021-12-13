TerraKRW (KRT) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.40 million and approximately $57,699.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.34 or 0.08102789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00078245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,188.79 or 1.00212930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,112,910,576 coins and its circulating supply is 42,112,181,467 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

