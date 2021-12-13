Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TRUMY stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.79. Terumo has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

