Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $157,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $28.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $989.03. The company had a trading volume of 151,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,497,219. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $800.82. The stock has a market cap of $993.25 billion, a PE ratio of 329.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

