Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 86.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 464,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,274,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $196.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.