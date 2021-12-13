Tezos (XTZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169.52 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and approximately $169.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $4.08 or 0.00008582 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00116244 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 898,946,496 coins and its circulating supply is 870,331,212 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

