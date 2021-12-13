The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,985.67 ($66.11).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKG. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($59.14) to GBX 4,700 ($62.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.93) to GBX 5,540 ($73.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,698 ($62.30). 188,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,032. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,375.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,828.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.