The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 508.1% in November

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 508.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 336.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 172,406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.72. 1,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,664. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

