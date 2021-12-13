The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €33.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.81 ($49.23).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €30.93 ($34.75) on Thursday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($41.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.11.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

