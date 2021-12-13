The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) to “Buy”

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MEIYF remained flat at $$10.70 during trading hours on Friday. Mercialys has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.
About Mercialys
