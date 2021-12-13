The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) to “Buy”

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MEIYF remained flat at $$10.70 during trading hours on Friday. Mercialys has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

