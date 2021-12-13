The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 29.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of THG opened at $132.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.06. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 342.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

