The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.4% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $6,219,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 136,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,944,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.4% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

HD opened at $415.40 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.33. The company has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

