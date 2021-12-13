The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.68 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

