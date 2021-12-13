The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

