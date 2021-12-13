The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $101,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

NYSE:PG opened at $155.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

