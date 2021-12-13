The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Trade Desk by 438.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD stock opened at $94.06 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.02, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

