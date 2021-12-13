The Transfer Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $501,977.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for $6.29 or 0.00012947 BTC on major exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $659.05 million and approximately $501,977.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

