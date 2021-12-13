The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

