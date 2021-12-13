THEKEY Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $90,607.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

