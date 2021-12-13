THETA Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. THETA has a market cap of $3.91 billion and $172.16 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00008362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006780 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

