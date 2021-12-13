ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.22

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 40464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $126,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,710,545 shares of company stock valued at $35,907,314.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ThredUp by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after buying an additional 1,866,560 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ThredUp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

