Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Viasat were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viasat by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Viasat by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,793,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

