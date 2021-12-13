Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 373.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 202.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.92 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

