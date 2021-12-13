Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,588 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.00 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

