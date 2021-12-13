Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,961 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,668 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

