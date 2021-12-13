Throne (THN) Price Tops $0.92

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $250,934.97 and $1.53 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.09 or 0.08096532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,901.82 or 0.99955986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

