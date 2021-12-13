Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. 28,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.05.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
