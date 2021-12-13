Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.66

Shares of Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.66 and last traded at C$10.79, with a volume of 240580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of -7.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

