Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $500.91 million, a PE ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 2.49. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Titan International by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.