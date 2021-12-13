Tornado Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $8.33 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $33.69 or 0.00072193 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $37.05 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.76 or 0.08019648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,913.05 or 1.00521151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

