Tourist Token (TOTO) Trading Down 44% This Week

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $23,443.11 and $280.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.60 or 0.07996684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,527.58 or 1.00185241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

