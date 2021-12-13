Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $237.88

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $237.88 and last traded at $233.16, with a volume of 623961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.75 and its 200 day moving average is $199.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

