Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,552 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,856% compared to the typical volume of 469 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNA. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $41.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 290,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,525. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

