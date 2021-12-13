Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $51.71 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

