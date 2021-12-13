Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in November

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the November 15th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TVPKF remained flat at $$21.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.