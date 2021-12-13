TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after buying an additional 1,329,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after buying an additional 985,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 363,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after buying an additional 308,620 shares during the period.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

