Trellus Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $31.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $64.32.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

