Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

GREE stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GREE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

