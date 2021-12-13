Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 106,251 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACA stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Monday. 10,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,037. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

