Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Plans — Dividend of $3.31

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 3.311 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Tri-Continental has increased its dividend payment by 40.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TY stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. Tri-Continental has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tri-Continental stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

