TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 195,808 shares.The stock last traded at $29.43 and had previously closed at $29.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSC. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

